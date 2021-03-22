Second Dutch Bros location in Bakersfield to open on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Dutch Bros Coffee location is in the works on California Avenue.

Dutch Bros will be located at California Avenue and Oak Street at the old Burger King building. A “coming soon” sign has been put on display.

Last summer, the company confirmed they have several locations planned for the city. Three or four more locations could be added in the future.

The first Dutch Bros is located at 1517 Columbus St. in northeast Bakersfield, just down the street from Bakersfield College.

It is still unknown when the second Dutch Bros will open.

Visit Dutch Bros’ website for more.