Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the Bay Area

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials say a second case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Clara County.

This new case is not related to the first case that was announced on Friday, according to officials.

Santa Clara County Health officials will hold a news conference on 2:30 p.m. to provide more details about this new case.

The second patient is a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, China and arrived to the U.S. on January 23 to visit family, officials said.

She has stayed home since she arrived, except for two times to seek outpatient medical care.

According to officials, the woman has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized. Her family members have also been isolated.

“I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer, Santa Clara County. “A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases.”

The first case in Santa Clara County was a man who also recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

He flew into San Jose airport on January 24 and has been self-isolating himself, officials said.

The county said he came into contact with very few people since returning to the U.S. and has not left him home.

This new case is the ninth confirmed case in the United States.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 14,550 people globally.

