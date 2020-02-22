Second Annual Techstars Startup Weekend hosted by CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A 54-hour event designed for local creators and idealists continued Saturday at California State University, Bakersfield. The Second Annual Techstars Startup Weekend is free for anyone to attend and gives local entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their innovative ideas, form a team, build a prototype and present their product to a panel of judges at the end of the weekend.

For the second year, CSUB is partnering with Techstars to host the event with Bank of America as a sponsor.

“Startup Weekend is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue growing entrepreneurship on the CSUB campus and in the Kern County community,” said Jeremy Woods, assistant professor of management in the School of Business and Public Administration. “It provides the ‘next generation’ of student ventures that will continue helping us turn Kern County, California into a globally recognized hub for innovation over the next decade.”

The event runs until Sunday where teams will get the chance to present their final products in front of a panel of judges. The top three teams will win up to $30,000 worth of services from local partners such as: Klein DeNatale Goldner (legal consulting), Barbich Hooper King (accounting consulting), Purveyor Branding Co. (graphic design and brand consulting), Mesh Cowork (coworking space), Amazon Web Services (software services) and more.

The event takes place in the Student East Housing Multipurpose Room.