Second Amendment Sports sued for $2.5 million over alleged failure to pay minimum and overtime wages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second Amendment Sports is being sued for $2.5 million for allegedly failing to pay minimum and overtime wages as well as not allowing rest or meal breaks as provided for under state law.

The gun shop that operated in Bakersfield until its sale in December “had the financial ability to pay such compensation, but willfully, knowingly, recklessly, and/or intentionally failed to do so,” according to the lawsuit. It says the shop violated state Labor Code by not allowing a meal break of at least 30 minutes for a work period in excess of five hours, or a 10-minute rest break for every four hours worked.

Additionally, the lawsuit says Second Amendment Sports didn’t pay compensation owed to employees who resigned, and provided inaccurate wage statements.

“Employers in the state of California violate employment and labor laws every day,” says the suit filed on behalf of former employees by the Lex Opus firm in Santa Ana. “Current employees are often afraid to assert their rights out of fear of direct or indirect retaliation.

“Former employees are fearful of bringing actions because they believe their former employers may damage their future endeavors through negative references and/or other means. The nature of this action allows for the protection of current and former employees’ rights without fear for retaliation or damage.”

The suit seeks a trial by jury and at least $2.5 million in damages.

Attorneys with Belden Blaine Raytis, LLP, representing Second Amendment Sports, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The next hearing in the suit, filed nearly a year ago, is scheduled Feb. 17.