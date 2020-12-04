Second Amendment Sports sold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local gun shop Second Amendment Sports has been sold to a company that operates more than two dozen hunting and shooting stores in the state.

Turner’s Outdoorsman bought Second Amendment as part of expanding its chain with four new locations: two in Bakersfield, one in Palm Desert and one in Tucson, Ariz. Mike Etienne, Turner’s vice president of purchasing and marketing, said they plan to open the stores as soon as possible.

“Turner’s Outdoorsman will be honoring Second Amendment Sports gift cards and we will be pro-rating range memberships,” Etienne said in an email. “After we get the stores open, we will be working on opening the ranges in both Bakersfield locations and the one in Palm Desert.”

Etienne said the owners of Second Amendment Sports are retiring.