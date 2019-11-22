Search to begin soon for BPD chief’s successor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the announcement of Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin’s retirement from the force next month, a search will soon be underway for his successor.

And the process to replace him could itself change from how it’s been done in the past. A new city manager will be in charge of hiring for the position as longtime City Manager Alan Tandy is also retiring. Whoever Tandy’s replacement is could decided to add or change qualifications.

Currently, however, these are the requirements to be eligible for Bakersfield chief of police:

Five years with the Bakersfield Police Department, with at least two years at the rank of lieutenant or higher.

A bachelor’s degree with completion of the Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) Command College or the FBI National Academy, or bachelor’s degree in public administration, business or criminal justice.

Additional qualifications as may be established by the board.

City spokesman Joseph Conroy said a date has not yet been set for when the city will begin accepting applications for the position.

On Dec. 28, Assistant Police Chief Greg Terry will begin serving as interim chief.

The department’s other assistant police chief, Evan Demestihas, remains on administrative leave following his arrest in early September on allegations he assaulted a woman outside the VIP Lounge on California Avenue.

The BPD has recommended a felony domestic violence charge be filed against Demestihas and in mid-September submitted the case to the Kings County District Attorney’s office due to a conflict of interest with the local prosecutor’s office.

As of Friday, no charges had been filed.