Search party members say they found items that may be related to California City missing boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 12 days since two California City boys were reported missing. On Saturday, members of a community search party say they found items that could possibly be linked to the boys’ disappearance.

The owners of the Greenstone marijuana dispensary organized the search party Saturday afternoon. It included several dozen residents of California City and surrounding areas.

According to members of the search party, a Christmas gift bag with one of the boys name’s on it, as well as clothing items were found during the search. The community members say the items were taken to police for further analysis. The California City Police Department has not confirmed that they have been given items found Saturday, and it’s still unclear how the found items ended up in the desert near the home.

The owner of Greenstone and Preferred Towing has put up a $20,000 reward for information on the boys’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information and looking to collect the reward can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous, but ineligible for the reward, call the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.