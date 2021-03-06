Search party looks for missing college student Dane Elkins in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Downtown Bakersfield, a search team set out to look for any signs of missing college student Dane Elkins.

A group of searchers went out to look for any clues or information on Elkins on Saturday morning. Elkins is a UC Santa Cruz student whose car was found abandoned north of Castaic last December. His family believes he’s been sighted in Bakersfield, so volunteers met up at Mill Creek to help find him.

The Elkins family believes he may have been depressed, and organizer Brittany Garcia says she understands what he’s going through, but want to make sure he doesn’t go through it alone.

“I understand what his mom’s going through … that’s your child, and then you go missing for two months, you’re going to be going crazy trying to find your kid,” she said.

If you see Dane Elkins, you are asked to call 911.