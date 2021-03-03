Search for missing college student believed to be in Bakersfield area taking place Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend, the search for a missing college student will continue in downtown Bakersfield.

Dane Elkins — a 21-year-old engineering student at University of California, Santa Cruz — went missing in December. His last known location was the area of Interstate 5 and Templin Highway in Castaic, where his car was found abandoned with his wallet and cellphone still inside.

However, Elkins’ family believe he may be in the Kern County area and is possibly homeless. On Saturday, a search party plans to look for Elkins at Mill Creek Park at 10 a.m.

The family said last year, Elkins began traveling across the state after becoming distressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are concerned about his mental health.

Elkins is described as being 5 feet 11 inches, tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His family asks anyone who sees him to call 911 and take a picture or video of him, if possible.