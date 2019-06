LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s rescuers are continuing to search for a boater who has been missing since Sunday at Isabella Lake.

The search continued at 8 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said, with the search area being expanded around the French Gulf Recreational Area.

A 36-year-old Los Angeles man jumped from his boat to swim to shore Sunday and has not been seen since, according to the Sheriff’s Office.