BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has disappeared in the Kern River up by the Miracle Hot Springs on Saturday evening, according to Kern County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies received reports of a male in the water in need of help and arrived on scene just before 6 p.m., on Aug. 5. The male in distress was in the river near Sandy Flat Campground said KCSO. Deputies relayed information regarding several witnesses who saw the man struggling in the water.

The search for the man will continue as he was not recovered as of Saturday evening. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.