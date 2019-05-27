Search for evidence conducted Monday in connection with homicide near Mill Creek Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Multiple agencies conducted a search for evidence Monday on the Mill Creek Park canal and waterway in connection with a homicide that occurred last week.

Bakersfield police, the Kern County sheriff's search and rescue team, a sheriff's helicopter, the city's Water Resources Department and Bakersfield Fire Department participated in the operation, police said.

The search was conducted in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jarred Charles Heilman, who was found injured May 23 near the area of Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive. He was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he later died.

Terry William Turpin, 44, was arrested early May 24 on suspicion of murder and is due to be arraigned Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jones at 326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.