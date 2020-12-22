Search continues for missing California City boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A search is ongoing for two brothers, ages 3 and 4, who went missing Monday evening in California City, with dozens of residents scouring the city and surrounding area looking for them or clues to their whereabouts.

Volunteers were out Monday night and again Tuesday morning looking for Orrin and Orson West. Volunteers said they’ll continue searching for as long as it takes.

“We went to about six or seven places last night and now we’re back here this morning at 9 a.m. waiting for search and rescue to lay us out with a plan” said LaMiya Patrick.

“People took this very serious, we’re a small town, so for one of our own to be missing we took it personal,” she said.

“I hope to find these babies alive,” said Jennifer Wood, another volunteer. “I want them found and taken some place where they’re safe.”

California City police said at 8 p.m. Monday that the boys had been reported missing and were last seen in the 10700 block of Aspen Ave. Both were described as 3 feet tall, between 30 to 40 pounds and wearing black sweatshirts and gray sweatpants.

The boys’ father, who didn’t give his name, said he appreciated the efforts of the community but declined further comment until police provided him with an update.

Anyone with information regarding the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.