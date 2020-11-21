Search continues for driver involved in collision that killed Bakersfield woman in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday will mark four months since a woman died in a hit-and-run crash near Cal State Bakersfield, and the woman’s family is asking for help to find the driver that left the scene.

Deborah Geneau, 65, died in the multi-vehicle collision on July 22. The person responsible for the crash has never found.

Shortly after her death, Geneau’s husband announced a $2,500 reward for anyone who identifies the driver. The reward still stands.

Police are searching for a dark gray Nissan Sentra that may have some damage on the driver’s side.

If you have any information, you can call either Bakersfield police 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.