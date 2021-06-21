Search continues for Dane Elkins six months after his disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues for Dane Elkins six months after the college student and 23-time racquetball champion was reported missing.

Born and raised in the Southern California community of Brentwood, the UC Santa Cruz engineering student was reported missing near I-5 and Templin highway north of Castaic on Dec. 21 of last year. Los Angeles police say Elkins’ car was found abandoned in that area; his phone, computer, and other belongings were found inside the vehicle.

In the days leading up to Dane’s disappearance, he became paranoid and mentally distressed as he drove up and down the stae, according to his mother Deborah. During the six months since his disappearance, there have been several possible sightings of Elkins throughout the state, including in Mojave, the Kern River Valley, and the greater Bakersfield area.

“We want to find him. We want to help him and be there for him” said Deborah Elkins of her son. “He’s a wonderful brother and son. He’s just suffering from what unfortunately many people suffer from — mental illness — especially with the pandemic. And we want to help him. We love him. We know he’s out there, and we just want to find him to support him.”

Dane’s brother Cody shared a similar sentiment.

“I miss him very much,” Cody said. “I miss all of his life lessons he taught me. He’s a great brother. Hope to see him soon. Hope he’s doing alright wherever he is. And I love him.”

Anyone who may see Elkins or who may have information of his whereabouts is encouraged to join the Facebook group “searching for Dane Elkins.” At last check the group had more than 7,500 members.

Witnesses are also asked to text or call 562-504-6005, or email a picture or video of Dane to searchingfordaneelkins@gmail.com.