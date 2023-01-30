BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week.

The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her.

But she did still share the details of that horrible night.

The woman who was held at gunpoint Thursday night says for what felt like dozens of long minutes the barrel of a gun was just inches in front of her face.

The homes in this Southwest Bakersfield Neighborhood near Haggin Oaks Park are all valued at around $600,000 and above. Making them premium targets for burglars.

One neighbor from the area says he thinks she was specifically targeted.

“These are two guys that took advantage of a single elderly female,” Wayne Cella a neighbor said. “They did their job beforehand. They identified her as a victim and took their shot.”

The woman said the invaders broke into her home through the garage door. She went to investigate the noise in the other room and was abruptly met with a gun just a couple of inches from her face.

She said the man wearing a ski mask shouted at her to not move and then later to get on the ground. She says another person ransacked her home until they found her jewelry box and money.

She said thought she was going to die on the floor of her own home after the invaders found what they wanted but instead they ran. The woman was physically unharmed. Bakersfield Police arrived minutes after her 911 call.

“She’s a wonderful lady and a wonderful neighbor and we wish we could see more of her,” Cella said. “We know she’s there and we care about her and we wish her the best through all of this crap.”

BPD says the two men appear to be related to another home invasion robbery that targeted an elderly female at Bathurst Avenue just a couple of weeks ago. It’s unknown if that woman was injured.

BPD urges residents to report suspicious activity. BPD also says to always be on the lookout for suspicious activity and take note of as many details as possible.

If you have any information regarding these investigations please call Bakersfield police.