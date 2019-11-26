Search and Rescue unable to find body of missing 11-year-old in final search of Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it has ended its search for the body of an 11-year-old girl who was swept away by the Kern River earlier this summer.

The department said that on Saturday, 60 volunteers from local Search and Rescue teams conducted a final search effort of the river and was not able to locate the body.

Teams had looked for the body between June 22, when the girl was reported missing, and Nov. 1. However, they yielded no results as the river flows were really high.

Volunteers decided to do one more search last week due to lower river flows, the department said.

KCSO said volunteers spent a total of more than 3,000 hours on various searches along the river, most of it concentrated on the first six miles downstream from where the juvenile went missing, which was the Keysville area.

“Unfortunately, despite this large-scale search, we were unable to locate the body,” the department said. “These searches and the many others like them would not be possible without the efforts of our amazing (Search and Rescue) volunteers.”