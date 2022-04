BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County search and rescue teams are looking for a 9-year-old that got lost in river waters in Keysville.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies got a call for a 9-year-old boy that was lost in the river in the Hogeye Gulch area in Keysville at around 2:30 p.m.

KCSO search and rescue teams along with a Kern County Fire Department helicopter are searching for the boy in the water.

We will update this story as we learn more information.