Search and Rescue team helps family after vehicle became stuck in snow in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Search and Rescue helped a family that got stuck in an off-road Razor in the Dove Springs OHV area on Thursday. 

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the family called the department at around 10:30 p.m. saying they were stuck in two feet of snow after trying to dig out for two hours. A tow truck was unable to reach them due to the weather conditions. 

The SAR team went out with a SnowCat on Wednesday morning and were able to rescue the family of four and get the Razor removed from the snow. 

