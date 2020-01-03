Search and Rescue team helps family after vehicle became stuck in snow in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Search and Rescue helped a family that got stuck in an off-road Razor in the Dove Springs OHV area on Thursday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the family called the department at around 10:30 p.m. saying they were stuck in two feet of snow after trying to dig out for two hours. A tow truck was unable to reach them due to the weather conditions.

The SAR team went out with a SnowCat on Wednesday morning and were able to rescue the family of four and get the Razor removed from the snow.