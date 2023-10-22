BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and Rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said on Oct. 21 at approximately 1 p.m., Kern County Search and Rescue was called out to assist in searching for a missing swimmer in the Kern River near Lake Ming.

Search and Rescue crews and the Bakersfield Fire Department conducted several passes searching for the missing swimmer using boats and aerial drones, but were unsuccessful in locating the swimmer, KCSO said.

Search and Rescue crews resumed search efforts on Sunday, according to KCSO. Sunday’s search has concluded.