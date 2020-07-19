UPDATE: 14-year-old girl pulled from Kern River near Hart Park, rushed to hospital

UPDATE (7:12 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff’s officials said a 14-year-old girl was located and taken out of the river by rescuers. She was given CPR and rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

KCSO said searchers in a helicopter located the girl in the river. She was pulled out of the water by rescuers and was given medical aid.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue crews are responding to a report of a 14-year-old who went missing Saturday evening in the Kern River.

Officials say they were called at around 6:15 p.m. after a report of the 14-year-old who went into the water but didn’t come out.

Rescue teams are in an area just east of Hart Park and are searching the river.

