Search and rescue crews recover body from Kern River near Cow Flat Road

Unknown if body found Sunday is from man reported missing Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said search and rescue crews have recovered a man’s body Sunday from the Kern River near Cow Flat Road off Highway 178.

Officials said search and rescue crews found the body Sunday at around 9:30 a.m. during a search for a 50-year-old man reported missing in the area Saturday evening. It’s unclear, however, if the body found is the man reported missing Saturday or the body of another man who was reported missing in the same area last week.

On Saturday, a 50-year-old man was last seen swimming in the Kern River and disappeared below the water, KCSO said.

The coroner’s office will identify the body.

