Search and rescue crews begin search for man reported missing in Kern River near Miracle Hot Springs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County search and rescue crews have begun a search for a man reported missing Saturday evening in the Kern River near Miracle Hot Springs.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 5:30 p.m. of a man entering the river and did not come out near the Hobo Campground area.

The man was described to be in his 30s and was last seen at the entrance of Miracle Hot Springs. He was described as not wearing a life vest, the sheriff’s office said.

