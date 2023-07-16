BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and rescue crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Rangers and Kern County Sheriff’s Office retrieved a man’s body and rescued a woman in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

According to crews, a report was made at about 2 p.m. that a man was lost in the river near the Lake Ming Campgrounds. At the same time, another report was made near the soccer park at Hart Park that a woman was lost in the river, according to BFD.

The man was later found dead by crews near Hart Park on River Road, just east of Elk Road. The woman was rescued safely by crews and was assessed by an ambulance, according to BFD.

Crews identified the man as being 38 years old, 5-foot-6 inches tall and having short curly black hair. According to BFD, the man had a shoulder injury that hindered his ability to swim.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office is on scene.

This is a developing story.