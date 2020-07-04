Search and rescue crews attempting rescue of man in river at Hart Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County search and rescue teams are currently at Hart Park attempting to rescue a man reported to have gotten lost Saturday afternoon in the Kern River.

The sheriff’s office received calls of the man lost in the river at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. The man was described to be in his 50s. Various calls to dispatchers reported the man going under the water and last seen holding onto a tree.

Rescue crews are searching in an area near Lake Ming.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News