Search and rescue crews attempting rescue of man in river at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County search and rescue teams are currently at Hart Park attempting to rescue a man reported to have gotten lost Saturday afternoon in the Kern River.

The sheriff’s office received calls of the man lost in the river at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. The man was described to be in his 50s. Various calls to dispatchers reported the man going under the water and last seen holding onto a tree.

Rescue crews are searching in an area near Lake Ming.

We will update this story as we learn more information.