BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night.

The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Backus Roads.

Sharma was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time if speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.