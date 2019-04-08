Sea cadet promoted to Chief Petty Officer

A young sea cadet is climbing up the ranks.

A ceremony was held at The Station in Northwest Bakersfield as Jonathan Parham achieved the highest rank as a sea cadet -- Chief Petty Officer.

It's the first time that's happened in six years.

Sea Cadets is run by the U.S. Navy and trains young people to meet military standards, but stops short of recruitment.

The local division operates on Chester Avenue, not far from Sam Lynn Ballpark.

Parham will attend West Point in July.