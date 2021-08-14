Scuba diving fundraiser benefits disabled military veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aqua-Nut Divers hosted its fourth annual “Try Scuba in a Pool” fundraiser teaching attendees the skills needed for scuba diving.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Vets Project, which offers free scuba diving training to disabled military veterans.

“The idea is to use our gifts and talents, to reach out to our military disabled veterans, and just show them that we appreciate them,” event organizer Martha Schimon said.

For more information or to donate, you can visit the group’s website.