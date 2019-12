A fire at a recycling plan sent thick black smoke up into the sky Thursday afternoon.

Smoke was sent high enough to be able to spot it with the camera on the roof of the KGET studios.

According to the Kern County Fire Deparmtment, it happened at a recycling company off Edison Highway.

Employees evacuated from nearby buildings.

The department said a pile of scrap metal burned in the fire.

The Bakersfield Fire Department helped Kern County Fire put out the flames.