Scottish Games take over at the Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- From kilts to bagpipes, it was all things Scottish at the 24th Annual Kern County Scottish Games.

It was a Celtic celebration for locals who can their ancestry back centuries.

The weekend event wasn't just for people of Scottish descent. There was a little something for everyone: a tea room, Scotch tasting and a chance to listen to traditional Celtic music and rock bands plus a petting zoo for kids.

Of course, there Scottish games like the caber toss.

The two-day event wrapped up Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.