Scottish Games take over at the Kern County Fairgrounds
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- From kilts to bagpipes, it was all things Scottish at the 24th Annual Kern County Scottish Games.
It was a Celtic celebration for locals who can their ancestry back centuries.
The weekend event wasn't just for people of Scottish descent. There was a little something for everyone: a tea room, Scotch tasting and a chance to listen to traditional Celtic music and rock bands plus a petting zoo for kids.
Of course, there Scottish games like the caber toss.
The two-day event wrapped up Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
