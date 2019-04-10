Scot Kimble sworn in as Arvin's police chief

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) -- The city of Arvin officially has a new top cop.

Scot Kimble was sworn in as its new police chief on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place during Arvin's City Council meeting.

Kimble was chief of the McFarland Police Department from 2015 until he resigned to accept the job in Arvin.

Kimble succeeds Jerry Breckenridge, who is now the full-time city manager.