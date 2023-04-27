BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Downtown businesses and businesses across the city, continue to deal with in-your-face crime — burglary and vandalism in particular. Employees can find themselves in the middle of it, intentionally or not, and sometimes suffer consequences.

Thursday, it was a case of another day, another brazen daylight theft. This time, though, the employee was not fired.

Not like Lily Oxford, who lost her job at a local Big Lots store this month after she and a co-worker retrieved a shopping cart from a shoplifter, or Vons courtesy clerk Austin Sherrell, who was assaulted on three separate recent occasions, then terminated. Those national chains might appear concerned about worker’s comp and liability issues, but that’s apparently not the case at Pork Chop and Bubba’s BBQ on H Street.

No, it’s quite the opposite for the restaurant’s general manager, Denise Pliska, who is being lauded for the way she responded to an assault by a would-be burglar.

Pliska was out in the back fetching a bag of onions from the restaurant’s storage unit – in the middle of Wednesday’s lunch rush – when she encountered a woman with an armload of supplies she’d just lifted from the premises.

“And she had about $100 worth of product,” Pliska said. “I asked her to drop everything and she refused. I asked her again to drop everything. She had a box right behind her. She dropped everything in the box, turned around, came at me, pushed me, swung at me. And then when she came at me again, that is when I swung at her and made contact.”

Unfortunately – or perhaps fortunately – it all took place just outside the range of security cameras.

“I was able to grab her and pull her behind me to get her outside,” Pliska said. “And then that’s when she got to her cart and, you know, did her thing.”

Pliska scratched up her right fist a little, but that was it. Now her coworkers at the popular lunch spot are calling her Rocky.

Restaurant owner Branden Slichter seems more inclined to give her a medal than her walking papers.

“I understand all the liability stuff, but as a human, if you’re gonna get attacked you better defend yourself,” he said. “That’s just human nature. If she’s gonna … I mean the person came at her and she defended herself. It was an unfortunate event, but I’m glad she did what she did. I made a social media post about it and talked about thievery but it has nothing to do with theft. She was defending herself against a problem that we have here in the city.”

And that’s really at the heart of the matter. Observers say things have gotten markedly worse over the last two or three years. More plywood-boarded windows, more senseless vandalism, more shameless burglaries and robberies. Slichter fears that a property owner, fed up with one incident after another, might overreact.

“Business owner is gonna defend their business, and something bad is gonna happen, and that business owner is gonna go to jail, where the other person gets off free,” he said. “And that’s what’s scary.”

In the meantime, he will just happily congratulate his faithful, not-to-be-messed-with employee, Denise. This one ended happily for the employee in question but solutions are still hard to come by.