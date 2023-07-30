BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire that started on Friday night is almost fully contained according to Cal Fire.

Kern County firefighting crews were dispatched to the Scodie Fire at Highway 178 and Scodie Park Road near Onyx to put out the 20-acre blaze. Cal Fire says the wildfire is at 94% containment as of Sunday morning.

Forward progress has been stopped. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. No structures or civilians have been affected by the wildfire according to Cal Fire.