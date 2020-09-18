Schools opening for select in-person learning

BAKERSFIELED, Calif. (KGET) — At the beginning of the month, Governor Gavin Newsom along with the California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for in-person learning, specifically allowing counties in the purple tier, like Kern, to start getting select kids back into the classroom

Kern County remains in the most restricted tier, so school districts have to lay out an extensive plan to get those students back.

Fruitvale School District started the process before those guidelines were released. Once the updated protocols was released, that became a reality. Currently, about a dozen students are attending school in-person at Columbia Elementary school and Fruitvale Junior High.

The school invited 17 students back with special needs. Those students who decided to come back are split into three separate cohorts on the two campuses, following strict safety guidelines.

This week, Arvin Union School District started individually testing students in person. So far, roughly 30 students have been tested.

Their plan, if approved, will bring back roughly nine students and split them into groups of three.

Multiple districts across the Golden Empire are working to bring students back. If a district plans on bringing students back to the classroom, they must have a defined plan in place. Most of the districts are working together with Kern County Public Health to make sure they make the appropriate modifications.

Arvin Union School District will hold a board meeting Tuesday. They will find out then if they can move forward with the next phase of reopening.