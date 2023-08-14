BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland school is on lockdown as the McFarland Police Department investigate a shooting on San Juan Street, according to police.

Officials said the investigation began just before 7 a.m. in the 300 block of San Juan Street and two suspects remain at large.

Out of an abundance of caution, in accord with sheriff and police, Brown Road STEAM Academy on the east side of McFarland locked down, all hands went on deck. Superintendent Aaron Rezendez, McFarland Union School District

The school district has notified parents of the lockdown, students and staff have been ushered into a safe location. The superintendent confirmed only one school is being impacted.

The investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information is made available.