BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow and ice in the mountain and desert areas have caused multiple school districts to prompt delays and closures.
The following schools are impacted:
- Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – Closure due to snow and/or ice
- Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice
- Tehachapi Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice
- Mojave Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice
- El Tejon Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice
For a full list of delays, closures and real-time updates, click here.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.