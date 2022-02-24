BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow and ice in the mountain and desert areas have caused multiple school districts to prompt delays and closures.

The following schools are impacted:

Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi – Closure due to snow and/or ice

– Closure due to snow and/or ice Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice

– Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice Tehachapi Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice

– Closure due to snow and/or ice Mojave Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice

– Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice El Tejon Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice

For a full list of delays, closures and real-time updates, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.