BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland.

To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning ahead of their homecoming game for a “Unifying Spirit of Solidarity breakfast.” An event McFarland High School Early College Principal Dario Diaz says helps this community move forward.

“We know what’s been happening in the community, and so we wanted to find a way to make something that’s bad, good,” Diaz said.

McFarland High School will play Delano High School in a homecoming game Friday evening, but at breakfast, players were asked to get to know the opposing team so two communities could join as one. An act by both teams that Delano High School Head Coach Frank Gonzales shares could set an example.

“Sports is a microcosm for life, it teaches a lot of life lessons, and for these kids to come together and to see each other and meet each other for the first time, for some of them, even though we’re going to battle tonight it’s great to see some comradery today,” Gonzales said.

That comradery began just with a meal, and Diaz shares it can do much more, “We just found it just absolutely necessary to start the day off with the breaking of bread and letting them know the battle of life is not a game, this breakfast is just a symbol of what could be a unified cities against violence,” Diaz said.