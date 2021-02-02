New guidelines change school districts’ plans to reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many schools changed plans a couple weeks ago when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines for reopening. Some schools are able to continue in-person learning, but most of the larger districts are keeping teaching at a distance.

Thousands of students were moved back to distance learning under the new guidelines. They’re different for primary and secondary education, but generally rely on whether a school opened at least one grade level for in-person instruction last fall.

Kern High School District did not do that, so all classes must remain virtual.

Rosedale Union and Fruitvale school districts are moving forward with in-person learning. The superintendent of Fruitvale said parents have a choice under its system.

A few private schools are also staying open, with Garces Memorial and St. Francis remaining open under strict guidelines.