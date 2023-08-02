BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Backpacks, food and much more is up for grabs at a community backpack drive this week in east Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Recovery Services is giving back to the community on Aug. 5 with lunch and school supplies at 531 Knotts St. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a chance to get a hot dog, chips and a drink while supplies last.

Bakersfield Recovery Services says this event is part of ongoing efforts to uplift children in the community and get them what they need for a good school year, according to a release.