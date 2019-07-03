School shooting victim Bowe Cleveland testifies during civil trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bowe Cleveland had just finished a quiz inside a Taft Union High School classroom when he was shot the morning of Jan. 10, 2013.

On Wednesday, 6 1/2 years and dozens of surgeries later, Cleveland testified about the shooting and his prior interactions with gunman and classmate Bryan Oliver.

His testimony comes about a week and a half into a civil trial where attorneys for Cleveland are arguing the Taft Union High School District ignored red flags regarding Oliver’s behavior and failed to take adequate precautions.

The district’s attorney has said there was no way for administrators to know Oliver, then 16, was going to commit a shooting. He said the school had police-approved steps in place for the safety of its students.

After shooting Cleveland, Oliver fired at but missed Jacob Nichols, another student. A school resource officer convinced him to drop the shotgun and lay on the ground, and he was arrested.

Cleveland was rushed to a hospital where doctors managed to save his life.

A mistrial was declared in Oliver’s trial on charges of attempted murder on Dec. 17, 2014, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

A month later, Oliver pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 27 years and four months in prison.