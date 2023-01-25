BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers at the Bakersfield City School District are asked for better pay, with some threatening to go to other districts for better compensation.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, teachers called on the district to reappropriate their budget before teachers abandon their positions.

Tabitha Mills, the Chief Communications Officer for BCSD told 17 News that the district is currently in contract negotiations with the Bakersfield Elementary Teacher’s Association (BETA).

School district officials said they cannot provide any updates on teaching contracts as they are still in the negotiations stage.

The president of BETA Steve Comstock told 17 News, BETA’s main concerns are creating a safe working environment, fair wages and addressing teacher workload issues.