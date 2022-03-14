BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students are no longer required to wear masks in schools. This comes after months of protests from parents who say masks got in the way of learning.

Parents and family members are still split on the mask debate. Some think the masks got in the way of social skill education while others say it was important to keep safe.

A few of these parents said their kids will continue to wear masks even without the mandate.

“I don’t see how they think they can take it off when COVID is still here,” Janey Lopez a grandparent said. “My grandson is not vaccinated so it’s a scary situation for any parent.”

Some children even threw mask burning parties to celebrate the end of required masks in schools.

“My child is maskless today she has chosen to be maskless also,” Loren Hampton a parent said. “She is ecstatic. She has chosen to have a burn party over the weekend with the masks and it didn’t come from me. I guess her and a lot of her friends are just tired of it.”

Parent attention is turning towards the COVID vaccine. The vaccine is not required for children to attend school but this could change if it gains full FDA approval. If it does get full approval it could become a requirement for kids as early as July.

“I think that all children should get it because we got it and it’s not as bad as people say it is,” Lopez said. “The vaccine is actually saving lives than hurting people.”