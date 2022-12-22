BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.”

The suit filed earlier this month by the parents of J.J. Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10, alleges the district regularly used an area near the corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way to drop off Granite Pointe Elementary School students. Malone and Brown were waiting for their younger brother on Dec. 8, 2021, when a car went over the sidewalk and hit them.

They were declared dead at the scene.

“The bus stop was designated on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway so as to expose students and others, including Caylee Brown and Jeffrey (J.J.) Malone Jr., to a foreseeable risk of harm, including, but not limited to, motor vehicles using the roadway,” the suit says. It alleges general negligence and names as defendants the district, Rebecca Patton, the district’s director of maintenance, transportation and operations, and Tami Rowell, transportation and safety supervisor.

The suit was filed by attorneys at Chain Cohn Clark on behalf of Candice Brown, mother of Malone and Caylee; Dustin Brown, Caylee’s father; and Jeffrey Malone Sr., Malone’s father. A hearing is scheduled in April.

Attorney Matthew C. Clark said, “This was a tragic incident that claimed the lives of Caylee and J.J. On behalf of our clients, we recently made a claim against the Greenfield Union School District pursuant to the California Tort Claims Act, and in the early portion of next year, we’ll have the opportunity to begin discovery into why the school district chose to put a bus stop for elementary-aged students on a busy street with a speed limit of 50 miles per hour.”

A district official said they can’t comment on pending litigation.

Lisa Core, file image

Chain Cohn Clark is also representing the parents in a separate suit against Lisa Core, the driver of the car. The suit alleges gross negligence on behalf of Core, who had prior arrests for and knew the dangers of driving while impaired.

Core, 47, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving on a license suspended for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance. She has two prior DUI convictions and faces a life term in prison if convicted.

Core told police she took prescription medication 30 minutes before the crash, reports say. Amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in Core’s blood, according to court testimony. A February trial date has been scheduled.