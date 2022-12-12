BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the mountain communities have prompted school districts to delay the beginning of classes on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the Grapevine pass due to snow and ice, according to a tweet from the department.

The following schools are impacted:

Peak to Peak Mountain Charter – Two hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

El Tejon Unified School District – Two hour delay due to snow an/or ice.

For a full list of delays and closures and real-time updates, click here.