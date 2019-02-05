Local News

School delays and closures

School delays and closures

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 05:22 AM PST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 05:22 AM PST

SCHOOL DELAYS:

  • El Tejon Unified School District - 2 hour Snow/Ice delay

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

  • Tehachapi Unified School District - CLOSED

OTHER WEATHER IMPACTS:

  • Kern Valley High School - Kern Valley High School will be on a regular schedule with one bus route change. No bus service to the Havilah area.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center