School delays and closures

SCHOOL DELAYS:
- El Tejon Unified School District - 2 hour Snow/Ice delay
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- Tehachapi Unified School District - CLOSED
OTHER WEATHER IMPACTS:
- Kern Valley High School - Kern Valley High School will be on a regular schedule with one bus route change. No bus service to the Havilah area.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
