BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School Board is meeting Wednesday night to discuss allegations of possible fraud and mismanagement by the former Board of Trustees President, Palmer Moland.

A report released earlier this month by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office stated there is enough evidence of fraud by Moland for the District Attorney to be called in to investigate. The report said Moland convinced the board to hire a law firm in order to keep a report that was critical of him, secret.

The report also pointed to Moland’s style of running board meetings, where he didn’t permit discussion and refused to allow public comment.

“Moland openly behaves as if the laws and regulations of the state do not apply to him,” the report said.

In the event it is determined that Moland committed fraud, misappropriated funds, or allowed other illegal fiscal practices in the district, he could face criminal charges.