BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s a wild trend going on with local breweries and eateries: mocktails and non-alcoholic specials.

This is adhering to more than just pregnant women wanting to go out for a fun time with their friends that are getting drinks: more and more people are cutting alcohol from their lives. However, this doesn’t mean that they should be cutting off interaction with friends that enjoy their consumption.

Temblor Brewing Company is the latest in releasing a non-alcoholic beverage, their brand-new Hopps water. They claim that this provides the great flavors and feelings of drinking a beer.

Temblor posted the alcohol-free beverage on Instagram, and their audience went wild.

One woman said, “my pregnant self is happy about this.”

“Our assistant brewer Matt went ‘Hops Water is on tap now’ and I went, ‘oh perfect I’ll just throw it on Instagram now’ and it just blew up.” Madi Caballero, the Marketing and Events Director said.

By the time 17 News went to check it out last Friday, Temblor was already halfway through the Keg that was made just a few days prior.

Tiki-Ko and the Botanist are follow-suit for drinks containing zero alcohol. With the Botanist having its very own “free spirits” menu and Tiki-Ko having its own mocktail section.

For more information on Temblor Brewing company and their hours, go to their website at temblorbrewing.com