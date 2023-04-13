BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Thursday night might be seen for hundreds of miles following liftoff.

A Falcon 9 mission — Transporter 7 — carrying several small satellites into low orbit is scheduled for liftoff at 11:47 p.m., SpaceX said.

The rocket will likely travel south and, weather permitting, may be visible for at least 200 miles. The best chance to see it is if you have an unobstructed view of the horizon and dark skies at the time following launch.

The rocket’s trail may also be seen as far as parts of northern California, Nevada, southwest Utah, western Arizona and northwest Mexico