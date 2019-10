BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The water level is lower than usual this time of year in Truxtun Lake because of annual maintenance.

The Water Resources Department has lowered the water level for the annual winter maintenance.

Crews clear the banks of weeds and regrade them to eliminate any erosion that may have occurred over the last year.

Other work will extend and improve the walking path along the lakes.

The water level should be restored and work finished by Thanksgiving.