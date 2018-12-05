Schedule for George H.W. Bush's funeral services Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Associated Press [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pres. Lyndon Johnson's daughters Luci (red) and Lynda (blue) present President George H. W. Bush with the LBJ Liberty and Justice for All Award from the LBJ Foundation in Dec. 2013. (Photo: Office of George H.W. Bush) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Portrait of Pres. George H.W. Bush at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Statue of former President George H.W. Bush at Texas A&M outside the school that bears his name. Bush died Nov. 30, 2018 at the age of 94. (Nexstar Photo/May 9, 2018/Wes Rapaport) [ + - ]

(NEXSTAR) - The official schedule of memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush was released on Saturday. The ceremonies over the next four days include Bush lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, and finally, a burial at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

The ceremonies begin Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. Central time with a departure ceremony from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston. Bush's remains will be flown from Houston to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Once the president's casket arrives in Maryland, it will be taken to the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

An honor guard will be in place as George H.W. Bush's casket will lie in state from 5 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The public is invited to pay their respects at the Capitol from 7:30 p.m. on Monday until 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern time, there will be a departure ceremony for Bush at the U.S. Capitol. His casket will then travel to the Washington National Cathedral, five miles away, at 11 a.m.

The funeral at the Washington National Cathedral will be attended by a vast group of dignitaries; including President Donald Trump, and former presidents and politicians. The memorial service is expected to last about 90 minutes.

Following the funeral, Bush will return to Joint Base Andrews at 1:15 p.m. to depart back to Houston. His arrival at Ellington Field is expected at 4:30 p.m. Central time on Wednesday.

Upon arrival back in Houston, Bush will lie in repose at the St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where first lady Barbara Bush's funeral was held in April.

On Thursday, the president's casket will then depart by railroad at 12:30 p.m. Central time to arrive at Texas A&M University in College Station, which is home to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

At 3:45 p.m., Bush, an admirer of trains, will be transported to his internment via a special train with a glass viewing car.

George H.W. Bush will be interred next to his wife and daughter Robin at 4:15 p.m.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visits the Bush memorial site in College Station, Texas, after former First Lady Barbara Bush died in April. Former President George H.W. Bush died Nov. 30 at 94 years old. (Photo:Twitter/GeorgePBush)